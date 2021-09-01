UrduPoint.com

Top US General Milley Says Pentagon May Possibly Work With Taliban Against Islamic State

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:40 PM

Top US General Milley Says Pentagon May Possibly Work With Taliban Against Islamic State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) It is possible that the US Defense Department will work with the Taliban to combat the terrorist threat from the Islamic State-Khorasan (both banned in Russia), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.

Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"It's possible," Milley said during a press conference in response to a question about whether there is any possibility of coordination with the Taliban against the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group.

