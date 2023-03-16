Top US General Milley Says US Does Not Seek Armed Conflict With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday that the United States does not seek an armed conflict with Russia and believes that the Black Sea incident has to be investigated first.

"Clearly, we do not seek armed conflict with Russia, and I believe that at this point we should investigate this incident and move on from there, but we will continue to exercise our rights in international airspace," Milley said during a press briefing.

On Tuesday, the US government alleged that a Russian fighter jet dumped fuel on and collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone flying near Crimea, eventually leading its operators to bring the unmanned aircraft into the Black Sea. Russia denied attacking the drone in any way, saying the drone operators' poor and sharp maneuvering resulted in the aircraft falling into the Black Sea.