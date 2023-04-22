UrduPoint.com

Top US General Milley, Sudanese Counterpart Discuss Situation In Sudan - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Top US General Milley, Sudanese Counterpart Discuss Situation in Sudan - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Top US general Mark Milley spoke on the telephone with his Sudanese counterpart Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan about security concerns in Sudan, Joint Staff spokesperson Joseph Holstead said in a press release.

Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since last week. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke with the Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan today via phone," Holstead said in the release on Friday.

The two leaders discussed the safety of Americans and the developing situation in Sudan, Holstead added.

Health Minister of Sudan Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said on Friday that about 60 people were killed and more than 200 injured during the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The Sudanese government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases as well as issued a decree disbanding the paramilitary organization.

On Tuesday, the parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6:00 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT) and announced another 24-hour ceasefire the following day. However, neither of the ceasefires brought an end to the fighting.

Related Topics

Injured Sudan Muslim Government Top P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

6 hours ago
 ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges& ..

ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges&#039; liquidity last week

6 hours ago
 Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

7 hours ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

7 hours ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

8 hours ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.