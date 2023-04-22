Top US General Milley, Sudanese Counterpart Discuss Situation in Sudan - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Top US general Mark Milley spoke on the telephone with his Sudanese counterpart Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan about security concerns in Sudan, Joint Staff spokesperson Joseph Holstead said in a press release.

Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since last week. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke with the Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan today via phone," Holstead said in the release on Friday.

The two leaders discussed the safety of Americans and the developing situation in Sudan, Holstead added.

Health Minister of Sudan Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said on Friday that about 60 people were killed and more than 200 injured during the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The Sudanese government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases as well as issued a decree disbanding the paramilitary organization.

On Tuesday, the parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6:00 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT) and announced another 24-hour ceasefire the following day. However, neither of the ceasefires brought an end to the fighting.