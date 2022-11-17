WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The continued superiority of the US military to China's helps to deter great power conflict between the two nations, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"Right now, the United States military is, without question, despite whatever criticisms people have, the most lethal warfighting machine on Earth, bar none. The United States military is number one and we intend to stay number one," Milley said during a press conference. "China is not going to be a better military than the United States military is."

As long as the US military remains dominant, it is capable of deterring a "great power war" between the US and China, Milley added.

Earlier this year, the US labeled China the pacing challenge in its national defense strategy.

Milley also said China is the greatest geopolitical threat to the US and is not shy about their intention to be the number one global power.

Moreover, there are lessons to be learned from the conflict in Ukraine when it comes to the situation in Taiwan and helping the island prepare to defend itself, Milley said.

Milley assessed that China is not currently prepared to conduct an invasion of the island.