Top US General Says Difficult for Ukraine to Eject Russian Forces From 'Occupied' Areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

It would be difficult for Ukraine to militarily eject Russian forces from the territory that is now under Moscow's authority, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) It would be difficult for Ukraine to militarily eject Russian forces from the territory that is now under Moscow's authority, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.

"From a military standpoint, I still maintain that for this year, it would be very, very difficult to militarily eject the Russian forces from every inch of Russian-occupied Ukraine," Milley said.

Milley made the remark during a press conference after the meeting of the multilateral Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

However, Milley said it is still possible to establish a stabilized defensive front or even conduct offensive operations by Ukraine.

Milley predicted the conflict will end in negotiations, to be determined by the leadership of Russia and Ukraine.