Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Tuesday that he would not overstate the level of tensions in the skies over Syria between the Russian and American air forces, but the Pentagon stands ready to protect itself should the Russians pose any "challenge."

"On the Syria piece, there is a bit of an uptick (in incidents), but I wouldn't overstate it too much," Milley said during a press briefing. "If the (the Russians) act with hostile intent, or they're acting unsafely, or unprofessionally, then we'll work through that but we will protect ourselves if there's any sort of challenge in that regard.

"

In July, the US Defense Department reported alleged unprofessional behavior by Russian pilots in the skies over Syria, including unsafe maneuvers around American unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Russian Ministry of Defense refuted the claims and said on Thursday that the international coalition led by the United States breached deconfliction protocols 13 times in Syria in one day alone.

