Top US General Says Iran 'Very Close' To Being Able To Build Nuclear Weapon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:20 PM

Top US General Says Iran 'Very Close' to Being Able to Build Nuclear Weapon

Iran is "very close" to being able to build a nuclear weapon, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, told the Time magazine just days before the Vienna talks on the Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Iran is "very close" to being able to build a nuclear weapon, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, told the Time magazine just days before the Vienna talks on the Iran nuclear deal.

"They're very close this time. I think they like the idea of being able to breakout," he said

The Vienna talks are set to resume on November 29, after a months-long hiatus.

