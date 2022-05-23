Top US General Says No Plans Yet to Deploy Troops to Ukraine, Decision Falls on Biden

The United States does not currently have plans to deploy forces to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there and the decision would be for President Joe Biden to make, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The United States does not currently have plans to deploy forces to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there and the decision would be for President Joe Biden to make, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Monday.

"At the end of the day, any reintroduction of US forces into Ukraine would require a presidential decision, so we're a a ways away from anything like that," Milley said during a press conference following the second Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

The Defense Department is developing courses of action with respect to Ukraine but no option has been presented yet to Defense Secretary Austin to deploy US forces to the country.

Earlier on Monday, US media reported that Biden is weighing a decision to possibly send special operation forces to Ukraine to protect the US Embassy in Kiev.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.