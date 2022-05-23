UrduPoint.com

Top US General Says No Plans Yet To Deploy Troops To Ukraine, Decision Falls On Biden

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Top US General Says No Plans Yet to Deploy Troops to Ukraine, Decision Falls on Biden

The United States does not currently have plans to deploy forces to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there and the decision would be for President Joe Biden to make, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The United States does not currently have plans to deploy forces to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there and the decision would be for President Joe Biden to make, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Monday.

"At the end of the day, any reintroduction of US forces into Ukraine would require a presidential decision, so we're a a ways away from anything like that," Milley said during a press conference following the second Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

The Defense Department is developing courses of action with respect to Ukraine but no option has been presented yet to Defense Secretary Austin to deploy US forces to the country.

Earlier on Monday, US media reported that Biden is weighing a decision to possibly send special operation forces to Ukraine to protect the US Embassy in Kiev.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Austin United States February Media From

Recent Stories

Austin, Miley Refuse to Confirm US Ready to Send T ..

Austin, Miley Refuse to Confirm US Ready to Send Troops to Protect Taiwan

29 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women in F ..

IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago
 Accused of abducted girl case arrested

Accused of abducted girl case arrested

34 seconds ago
 PML-N decides to complete constitutional tenure: T ..

PML-N decides to complete constitutional tenure: Talal Chaudhry

36 seconds ago
 12 killed, 1,130 injured in 1,057 accidents in Pun ..

12 killed, 1,130 injured in 1,057 accidents in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Nobody will be allowed to misuse social media: Mar ..

Nobody will be allowed to misuse social media: Marriyum Aurangzeb

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.