Top US General Says Not Escalating Ukraine Conflict In 'Everyone's Interests'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:38 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said in an interview published on Tuesday that not escalating the conflict in Ukraine is in "everyone's interests."

"Well, I think that it's in everyone's interests not to escalate," Milley told Foreign Affairs magazine. "Russia does not want a war with NATO or the United States, and NATO and the United States don't want a war with Russia. So it's in everyone's interests in that regard, and Ukraine certainly doesn't want that scale of war in its territory. So it's in everyone's interests not to escalate."

However, Milley also said that the possibility of escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is very real.

The general also said that the probability of either side achieving their political objectives in Ukraine will be very difficult and challenging.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The aid includes light and heavy weapons, including tanks, armored and other vehicles, missiles, drones, artillery and munitions.

Kiev has also asked the collective West, and specifically the United States, to supply Ukraine with fighter jets but the request has so far been met with reluctance.

