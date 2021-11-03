UrduPoint.com

Top US General Says 'Nothing Overtly Aggressive' In Russian Troop Movement Near Ukraine

Top US General Says 'Nothing Overtly Aggressive' in Russian Troop Movement Near Ukraine

The United States sees "nothing overtly aggressive" in the recent movements of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, but will continue to monitor the situation, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United States sees "nothing overtly aggressive" in the recent movements of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, but will continue to monitor the situation, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"What we're seeing is a significant amount of military movements on the Russian side of the Ukrainian border. Nothing overtly aggressive, per se. We've seen this before," Milley said during Aspen Forum. "Last April, Russians ran a very, very large exercise somewhere in between 50,000 of troops or so. What does this mean? We don't know yet, too early to tell. But we're continuing to monitor with all of our capabilities."

