Top US General Says 'Premature' to Give Specific Timeline for F-16 Deployment in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Thursday that it would be "premature" to provide any specific timeline for F-16 fighter jets or other advanced aircraft deployment in Ukraine as the process requires a lot of preparation.

"I think it would be premature to give a specific date on any time that F-16 or any other type of advanced aircraft will be employed in combat in Ukraine. There's a lot of work to do. You have to do language training, you have to do pilot training, you got to get all the systems set in place. So those wheels are in motion...," Milley said during a press briefing following the 14th meeting of the Ukraine Contact Defense Group in Brussels, Belgium.