Top US General Says Recent Talks With Gerasimov 'Purposeful, Worthwhile'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 11:21 PM

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Monday that his recent conversation with Russian counterpart Gen. Valery Gerasimov have been "purposeful and worthwhile."

"I don't share the contents and detail of that discussion, but that it was done is important and it was purposeful and worthwhile," Milley said during a press conference.

