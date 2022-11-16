UrduPoint.com

Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act As Window For Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 11:56 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) A potential slowdown of fighting between Ukraine and Russia during the winter months may serve as an opportunity to work toward a political solution to the conflict, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff US Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"I think the Ukrainians should keep the pressure on the Russians to the extent they militarily can.

But winter gets very, very cold, and the natural tendency is for tactical operations to naturally, probably slow down," Milley said during a press conference following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. "If there's a slowdown in the actual, tactical fighting, if that happens, then that may become a window - possibly, it may not - for a political solution, or at least the beginnings of talks to initiate a political solution."

