Top US General Talks With UK, Ukrainian Counterparts About E. European Security - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley spoke with his Ukrainian and UK counterparts to discuss security concerns in Eastern Europe, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said on Thursday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny today by telephone," Butler said in a press release. "The military leaders continued to exchange perspectives and assessments of the security environment in Eastern Europe. The Chairman once again reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

In a separate press release, Butler said Milley also had a telephone call with British Chief of the Defense Staff Adm. Tony Radakin to continue discussions on the regional security environment.

Earlier in the day, Milley had a telephone call with with Belarus' General Staff of the Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Viktor Gulevich to discuss European security matters including opportunities to reduce a miscalculation as Russia and Belarus conduct joint military exercises in the region.

Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions rose around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut. The US and NATO have submitted their responses to the proposals, which Moscow is still analyzing before deciding on the next step.