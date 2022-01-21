UrduPoint.com

Top US General, UK Counterpart Discuss 'Regional Security' Matters - Joint Staff Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and his UK counterpart Adm. Tony Radakin spoke by telephone to discuss regional security matters, Joint Staff spokesperson Dave Butler said.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke with United Kingdom's Chief of the Defense Staff Adm. Sir Tony Radakin today by phone," Butler said in a press release on Thursday. "The military leaders continued ongoing discussions of the regional security environment."

The call between the two defense officials took place in wake of the United Kingdom's deployment of some 30 special forces troops in Ukraine to help train the country's armed forces to use new anti-tank weapons, according to media reports.

Media reported that the United Kingdom delivered 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to Ukraine this week.

Western countries and Kiev have recently expressed concerns about the alleged "aggressive actions" of Russia near the border with Ukraine. Kiev accuses Moscow of military build-up and preparations for an invasion of the neighboring country.

However, Russia denies the allegations and reiterates that it has no intention of attacking any country. Moreover, Moscow views the accusations as a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment close to Russia's borders.

