Top US General Visits Israel Amid Iran Threat Fears: Pentagon
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The top US commander for the middle East is in Israel for talks with the country's military officials on security threats, the Pentagon said Thursday.
The visit comes amid fears that Iran will retaliate after an Israeli strike that killed seven members of Tehran's elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals, in Syria earlier this month.
General Erik Kurilla is in Israel "to meet with key IDF leadership... (and) discuss the current security threats in the region," Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists.
Ryder said the trip was moved up from a previously scheduled date "due to recent developments."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Kremlin says talks about Ukraine without Russia 'make no sense'13 minutes ago
-
Japan PM asks US to overcome 'self-doubt'13 minutes ago
-
Peso Pluma: Mexico's 'Spider-Man' scaling global music charts22 minutes ago
-
Lana, Tyler, Doja headline Coachella where Swift rumored to appear23 minutes ago
-
CHINT Power signs contracts with Pakistani PV distributors32 minutes ago
-
Soldiers and militia turn on civilians in encircled DR Congo's Goma city32 minutes ago
-
Peru court sentences killers of Indigenous land defenders33 minutes ago
-
Paramount shows 'Gladiator 2' as Disney goes R-rated33 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher, yen weakens again42 minutes ago
-
Five-wicket Bumrah wrecks RCB as Mumbai seal easy IPL win52 minutes ago
-
Corach Rambler bids for more National glory, Kitty's Light a fairytale win52 minutes ago
-
Asia-Pacific gets new weapon in fight against drug-resistant TB52 minutes ago