Top US general visits Israel amid Iran threat fears: Pentagon

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The top US commander for the middle East is in Israel for talks with the country's military officials on security threats, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The visit comes amid fears that Iran will retaliate after an Israeli strike that killed seven members of Tehran's elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals, in Syria earlier this month.

General Erik Kurilla is in Israel "to meet with key IDF leadership... (and) discuss the current security threats in the region," Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists.

Ryder said the trip was moved up from a previously scheduled date "due to recent developments."