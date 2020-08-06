Top US Health Official Fauci Says COVID-19 Could Become Seasonal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) COVID-19 may return in a seasonal way that can hopefully be controlled, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday.

"We hope as a pandemic threat we are on the cusp of the end of it," Fauci said at a briefing. "You may have some around that may come back in a seasonal way but hopefully we will be able to control it but that is up to us that it is not a physical threat."

The key to controlling any future recurrences of COVID-19 lay in a combination of applying vaccines against it that were now being developed with maintaining the basic fundamental health measures of social distancing, avoiding large crowds and bars, wearing face masks, and washing of hands, Fauci said.

"By doing these things, you can get the level down so that you can control it much better. ...We are dealing with a serious situation, but we shouldn't despair," he said.

The United States has more than 4.8 million COVID-19 cases and over 158,000 related deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.