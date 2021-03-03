Top US health official says not time to end Covid curbs

A top US health official warned Wednesday that measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 had to stay in place if the pandemic is to be beaten, after Texas dropped its mask-wearing mandate

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A top US health official warned Wednesday that measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 had to stay in place if the pandemic is to be beaten, after Texas dropped its mask-wearing mandate.

"We have at the CDC have been very clear that now is not the time to release all restrictions... the next month or two is really pivotal in terms of how this pandemic goes," said Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.