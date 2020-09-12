UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Health Official Says US Not Returning To Normal For At Least One Year Amid COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 04:00 AM

Top US Health Official Says US Not Returning to Normal for At Least One Year Amid COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci in an interview said the United States will not return to normal for at least another year due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Well yes," Fauci told CNN on Friday when asked if it will take at least a year for life in the United States to return to normal.

Fauci said he is cautiously optimistic that a vaccine will be available at the end of the year, adding that it will be a gradual process to distribute the vaccine and get a mass population immune to the disease.

The United States has reported more than 6.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 192,790 deaths caused by the disease as of Friday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

3 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

3 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

4 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

4 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

3 hours ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.