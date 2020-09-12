Top US Health Official Says US Not Returning to Normal for At Least One Year Amid COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci in an interview said the United States will not return to normal for at least another year due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Well yes," Fauci told CNN on Friday when asked if it will take at least a year for life in the United States to return to normal.

Fauci said he is cautiously optimistic that a vaccine will be available at the end of the year, adding that it will be a gradual process to distribute the vaccine and get a mass population immune to the disease.

The United States has reported more than 6.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 192,790 deaths caused by the disease as of Friday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University.