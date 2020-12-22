US epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health Secretary Alex Azar both received their first dose of the coronavirus in a televised ceremony at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) US epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health Secretary Alex Azar both received their first dose of the coronavirus in a televised ceremony at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Tuesday.

"It is important that everyone gets this vaccine so that we can have a veil of protection over this country that can end this pandemic," Fauci, the 79-year-old director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said. "I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated."

Azar said the new vaccines now being distributed would save thousands of American lives.

"I am so pleased to be here for the kick off and I am pleased to be receiving this vaccine myself. It is nothing short of miraculous but when we need to look for a medical miracle we know where to look. ... This is one of your finest accomplishments ...This should reinvigorate our optimism about medical science," Azar said.

Fauci, Azar and NIH Director Francis Collins, who also took the vaccine, were then monitored for 30 minutes to ensure there was no adverse reaction. A second dose of the vaccine must be administered after 28 days.