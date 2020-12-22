UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Health Officials Receive Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine In Televised Broadcast

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:53 PM

Top US Health Officials Receive Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine in Televised Broadcast

US epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health Secretary Alex Azar both received their first dose of the coronavirus in a televised ceremony at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) US epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health Secretary Alex Azar both received their first dose of the coronavirus in a televised ceremony at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Tuesday.

"It is important that everyone gets this vaccine so that we can have a veil of protection over this country that can end this pandemic," Fauci, the 79-year-old director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said. "I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated."

Azar said the new vaccines now being distributed would save thousands of American lives.

"I am so pleased to be here for the kick off and I am pleased to be receiving this vaccine myself. It is nothing short of miraculous but when we need to look for a medical miracle we know where to look. ... This is one of your finest accomplishments ...This should reinvigorate our optimism about medical science," Azar said.

Fauci, Azar and NIH Director Francis Collins, who also took the vaccine, were then monitored for 30 minutes to ensure there was no adverse reaction. A second dose of the vaccine must be administered after 28 days.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gazprom, Wintershall Dea to Attract Project Financ ..

2 minutes ago

Diseases Institute Says Its Employees to Be First ..

4 minutes ago

Ethiopians' Will to Reach Unity, Peace Outweighs ' ..

4 minutes ago

SCCI, Sharjah Police launch security awareness cam ..

24 minutes ago

Group of German Lawmakers Speaks Out Against Assan ..

4 minutes ago

Two US Lawmakers Urge Tougher Trade Restrictions o ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.