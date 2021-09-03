Top US Health Officials Warn Against Early Rollout of COVID-19 Booster Program - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Leading US health officials have advised the Biden administration to wait until more data is available on booster shots against the novel coronavirus before starting a full scale re-vaccination in the United States, the New York Times reported on Friday

President Joe Biden announced in August that following the issuance of full approval to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by the food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US government was planning to start re-vaccination of the so-called fully vaccinated Americans beginning on September 20.

On Thursday, FDA Acting Administrator Janet Woodcock along with the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky warned at the White House the agencies need at least several weeks to determine whether to recommend booster shots only for those who were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and just for a limited number of people, the report said.

Woodcock has said it is too risky to set a firm date for a booster program since US health regulators have not had enough time to review the available data and reach conclusions whether the third shots were safe and necessary, the report said.

One of the reasons for the delay may be the fact US health regulators need more time to make a decision on the proper dosage for a possible booster shot of the Moderna vaccine as well as that the manufacturer's application for authorization lacks data, the report said. Manufacturer Johnson & Johnson has not delivered its data yet.

