UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US House Republican Asks Pelosi To Suspend Trump Impeachment Probe - Letter

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:43 PM

Top US House Republican Asks Pelosi to Suspend Trump Impeachment Probe - Letter

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking her to suspend the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump until equitable and transparent rules are established to govern the probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking her to suspend the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump until equitable and transparent rules are established to govern the probe.

"I am writing to ask you suspend all efforts surrounding your 'impeachment inquiry' until transparent and equitable rules and procedures are established to govern the inquiry, as is customary," McCarthy wrote.

Related Topics

Minority Trump Nancy All

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

31 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

46 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

46 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.