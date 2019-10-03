Top US House Republican Asks Pelosi To Suspend Trump Impeachment Probe - Letter
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:43 PM
US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking her to suspend the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump until equitable and transparent rules are established to govern the probe
"I am writing to ask you suspend all efforts surrounding your 'impeachment inquiry' until transparent and equitable rules and procedures are established to govern the inquiry, as is customary," McCarthy wrote.