Top US Human Rights Diplomat Flies To DRC To Launch New Dialogue - State Department

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:55 PM

Top US Human Rights Diplomat Flies to DRC to Launch New Dialogue - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The most senior Biden administration official dealing with human rights is flying out to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to launch a new bilateral dialogue with the country's government, the State Department said on Monday.

"Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Lisa Peterson will travel to Kinshasa, June 14-18, to represent the United States in the first ever US-DRC bilateral human rights dialogue," the department said in a media note.

Under the US-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity, Peterson will meet in Kinshasa with government and civil society leaders to discuss protection of human rights, the note explained.

Peterson and her DRC counterparts will also discuss "ending impunity and ensuring accountability for those who commit abuses, ensuring freedom of press and expression, as well as ongoing efforts to combat trafficking in persons," the State Department explained.

The dialogue will also focus on ongoing cooperation to strengthen democratic institutions, including DRC preparations for an on-time, free, and fair election in 2023, the note added.

