Top US Infectious Disease Official Fauci Says Will Leave Position in December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director and chief presidential medical advisor Anthony Fauci said Monday he will be stepping down from the positions in December to continue his career elsewhere

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director and chief presidential medical advisor Anthony Fauci said Monday he will be stepping down from the positions in December to continue his career elsewhere.

"I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career," Fauci said in a statement.

Fauci plans to continue his scientific and public health careers, including by mentoring the next generation of leaders to help prepare them for future infectious disease threats, the statement added.