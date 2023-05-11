Top US, Israeli Security Advisers Discuss Ongoing Conflict in Gaza - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi discussed in a telephone call the ongoing conflict in Gaza and regional efforts to broker a ceasefire, the White House said in a press release.

"Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan spoke with Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi on May 10 to discuss the ongoing conflict in Gaza," the release said on Wednesday. "Sullivan reaffirmed the Administration's ironclad support for Israel's security, as well as its right to defend its people from indiscriminate rocket attacks."

Sullivan also discussed continued regional efforts to broker a ceasefire, and emphasized the need to deescalate tensions and prevent further deaths, the release added.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched airstrikes against militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. Fifteen people, including four women and six children, were killed in the airstrikes, including a Russian citizen. Earlier on Wednesday, four more Palestinians were killed in another series of airstrikes by Israel.

Militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group fired 469 rockets at Israel on Wednesday, while the Israeli airstrikes hit 133 targets in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.