Top US, Japanese Defense Officials To Meet In Guam On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Top US, Japanese Defense Officials to Meet in Guam on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono are set to meet in Guam to discuss security cooperation on Saturday, August 29.

According to the Japanese minister, they will discuss enhancing security partnership between the two countries in various areas.

Esper is currently visiting Guam to visit US troops stationed there and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

More Stories From World

