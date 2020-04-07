Top US Military Medic Dismisses Coronavirus Bioweapon Rumors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The US Joint Staff Surgeon Paul Friedrichs dismissed speculations that the coronavirus pandemic was caused by a biological weapon.

"No, there is nothing to that," Friedrichs said when asked at a Pentagon briefing on Monday if he had any new information that COVID-19 may have been the result of a bioweapon.

Popular theories allege that coronavirus may have been developed in Chinese or American military laboratories and inadvertently leaked into the environment.

"No, I'm not worried about this as a bioweapon," Friedrichs said.

He added that medics "right now" are concerned about how to best treat people who are sick and prevent people from getting sick.