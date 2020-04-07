UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Military Medic Dismisses Coronavirus Bioweapon Rumors

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:40 AM

Top US Military Medic Dismisses Coronavirus Bioweapon Rumors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The US Joint Staff Surgeon Paul Friedrichs dismissed speculations that the coronavirus pandemic was caused by a biological weapon.

"No, there is nothing to that," Friedrichs said when asked at a Pentagon briefing on Monday if he had any new information that COVID-19 may have been the result of a bioweapon.

Popular theories allege that coronavirus may have been developed in Chinese or American military laboratories and inadvertently leaked into the environment.

"No, I'm not worried about this as a bioweapon," Friedrichs said.

He added that medics "right now" are concerned about how to best treat people who are sick and prevent people from getting sick.

Related Topics

China Pentagon May From Best Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

2 hours ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.