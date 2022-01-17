UrduPoint.com

Top US Military Official In Self-Isolation After Testing Positive For COVID-19 - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, Gen. Mark Milley, has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus during the weekend, the Department of Defense said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, Gen. Mark Milley, has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus during the weekend, the Department of Defense said on Monday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A.

Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday," the DOD said in a statement.

Gen. Milley has mild symptoms and will continue to perform all of his duties remotely, according to the statement. The military official has been fully vaccinated, including with a booster dose, the DOD noted.

"Gen. Milley's most recent contact with President Biden was on Wednesday, January 12 at Gen. Odierno's funeral. He tested negative several days prior to and every day following contact with the President until yesterday," the Pentagon added.

