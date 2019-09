President Donald Trump announced in a statement on Thursday that US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, who was leading US negotiations on a Middle East Peace Plan, will resign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) President Donald Trump announced in a statement on Thursday that US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, who was leading US negotiations on a middle East Peace Plan, will resign.

"After almost three years in my administration, Jason Greenblatt will be leaving to pursue work in the private sector," Trump said via Twitter.