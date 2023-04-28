Top US Officer in Minsk Briefs Belarusian Military on Defender Europe 2023 Drills

US defense attache Jason Tucker briefed the Belarusian Defense Ministry on Friday on the US plans to hold a multinational military exercise in summer at several European locations

The Belarusian ministry said the top US military officer in the country was hosted by the Department of International Military Cooperation for talks on "regional security issues.

"Jason Tucker presented activities that the US armed forces planned as part of the Defender Europe 2023 exercise," the ministry said on social media.

The US European Command-led multinational exercise will take place in southeastern Europe from May 28 to June 11. It is designed to bolster combat readiness and interoperability between US and NATO allies and partners.