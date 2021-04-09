Top US Officer in Ukraine Travels East Amid Rising Border Tensions

Brittany Stewart, the US defense attache in Kiev, has traveled to the eastern Ukrainian war zone to assess the situation on the ground, Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation command said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Brittany Stewart, the US defense attache in Kiev, has traveled to the eastern Ukrainian war zone to assess the situation on the ground, Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation command said.

"An American delegation, led by defense attache Col. Brittany Stewart, has recently arrived in the area of operations," the Ukrainian military said on Facebook on Thursday.

Joint Forces Operation's deputy commander Eduard Moskalev briefed the delegation on the current situation. Delegates met with Ukrainian personnel posted to the line of contact.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week described the situation on the border as "frightening." He said Russia was taking steps to bolster security of its western frontier in response to an increase in NATO presence. The United States and Ukraine accuse it of a troop buildup.