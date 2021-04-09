UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Officer In Ukraine Travels East Amid Rising Border Tensions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:43 PM

Top US Officer in Ukraine Travels East Amid Rising Border Tensions

Brittany Stewart, the US defense attache in Kiev, has traveled to the eastern Ukrainian war zone to assess the situation on the ground, Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation command said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Brittany Stewart, the US defense attache in Kiev, has traveled to the eastern Ukrainian war zone to assess the situation on the ground, Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation command said.

"An American delegation, led by defense attache Col. Brittany Stewart, has recently arrived in the area of operations," the Ukrainian military said on Facebook on Thursday.

Joint Forces Operation's deputy commander Eduard Moskalev briefed the delegation on the current situation. Delegates met with Ukrainian personnel posted to the line of contact.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week described the situation on the border as "frightening." He said Russia was taking steps to bolster security of its western frontier in response to an increase in NATO presence. The United States and Ukraine accuse it of a troop buildup.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Facebook Kiev United States Border

Recent Stories

Russia Expects Turkey to Have Responsible Approach ..

3 minutes ago

JCPOA Joint Commission to Convene on April 14 in V ..

3 minutes ago

British sports chiefs back use of 'vaccine passpor ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,875 new COVID-19 cases, 1,939 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan spends over $454 mln on import of travel ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Says JCPOA Joint Commission Will ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.