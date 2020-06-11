UrduPoint.com
Top US Officer Says Wrong To Appear With Trump At Protest Site

Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:55 PM

Top US officer says wrong to appear with Trump at protest site

The Pentagon's top officer said Thursday he was wrong to join President Donald Trump on a walk across a park violently cleared of protesters for a photo opportunity near the White House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pentagon's top officer said Thursday he was wrong to join President Donald Trump on a walk across a park violently cleared of protesters for a photo opportunity near the White House.

"I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of military involvement in domestic politics," General Mark Milley said of the controversial June 1 incident.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

