Top US Official Highlights Shared Democratic Values During Historic Visit to Taiwan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar highlighted the democratic values both the United States and Taiwan share during his historic visit to the island on Monday.

"I'm grateful to President Tsai for welcoming us to Taiwan. And I look forward to using this visit to convey our admiration for Taiwan and to learn about how our shared democratic values have driven success in health," Azar said during his speech, before a meeting with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen.

Azar's visit is now the highest-level visit by a US Cabinet official to Taiwan since 1979, when Washington switched its official recognition to Beijing and established formal diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.

The US health secretary praised Taiwan's success in combating COVID-19 and said the success demonstrated "the open, transparent, democratic nature of Taiwan's society and culture."

China has expressed strong opposition to Azar's visit, as Beijing views official contacts between the United States and Taiwan as violating the One China policy.

Azar's visit comes amid growing tensions between the United States and China over a wide range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong's new security law and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.