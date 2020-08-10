UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Official Highlights Shared Democratic Values During Historic Visit To Taiwan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Top US Official Highlights Shared Democratic Values During Historic Visit to Taiwan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar highlighted the democratic values both the United States and Taiwan share during his historic visit to the island on Monday.

"I'm grateful to President Tsai for welcoming us to Taiwan. And I look forward to using this visit to convey our admiration for Taiwan and to learn about how our shared democratic values have driven success in health," Azar said during his speech, before a meeting with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen.

Azar's visit is now the highest-level visit by a US Cabinet official to Taiwan since 1979, when Washington switched its official recognition to Beijing and established formal diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.

The US health secretary praised Taiwan's success in combating COVID-19 and said the success demonstrated "the open, transparent, democratic nature of Taiwan's society and culture."

China has expressed strong opposition to Azar's visit, as Beijing views official contacts between the United States and Taiwan as violating the One China policy.

Azar's visit comes amid growing tensions between the United States and China over a wide range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong's new security law and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Related Topics

China Washington Visit Beijing Hong Kong United States Cabinet Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for inclu ..

15 minutes ago

Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

24 minutes ago

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

2 hours ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

2 hours ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.