Open Menu

Top US Official Says Not 'right' For Israel To Occupy Gaza Long-term

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Top US official says not 'right' for Israel to occupy Gaza long-term

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday it is not appropriate for Israel to occupy Gaza in the long-term, as speculation mounts over the post-war future of the territory

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday it is not appropriate for Israel to occupy Gaza in the long-term, as speculation mounts over the post-war future of the territory.

"We do not believe that it makes sense for Israel, or is right for Israel, to occupy Gaza, reoccupy Gaza over the long term," Sullivan told journalists in Tel Aviv.

"Ultimately the control of Gaza, the administration of Gaza and the security of Gaza has to transition to the Palestinians," he said following meetings with senior Israeli officials.

The US and Israel concur that the war will last months more, Sullivan said, while there are "intensive discussions" about future stages of the conflict and the aftermath.

"There will be a transition to another phase of this war, one that is focused in more precise ways on targeting the (Hamas) leadership and on intelligence-driven operations" against the group, Sullivan said without giving a time-frame.

Separately, a senior US administration official said Washington and Israel have discussed a "shift in emphasis" from widescale bombardment to "narrow surgical military" action.

The latter would focus on "high-value targets, specific military infrastructure," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Washington's latest diplomatic move will see Sullivan travel Friday to the occupied West Bank, where he is due to meet the Palestinian Authority leader Mahmud Abbas.

Related Topics

Israel Washington Gaza Bank From

Recent Stories

UAJK holds IT exhibition

UAJK holds IT exhibition

3 minutes ago
 Bed-sheet being changed in hospitals daily to impr ..

Bed-sheet being changed in hospitals daily to improve hygiene: minister

3 minutes ago
 ADB mission chief stresses collaborative efforts t ..

ADB mission chief stresses collaborative efforts to enhance agricultural mechani ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews progress at CBD project sit ..

3 minutes ago
 No one can dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan; chan ..

No one can dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan; change status of Kashmir: PM

6 minutes ago
 Minister appreciates educational system, quality o ..

Minister appreciates educational system, quality of Dar-e-Arqam, Al-Ghazali scho ..

7 minutes ago
Dry weather predicted for Sindh

Dry weather predicted for Sindh

7 minutes ago
 IHC declares NA-35, 36 demarcation null and void

IHC declares NA-35, 36 demarcation null and void

7 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates 5-day International Scientific Conf ..

CM inaugurates 5-day International Scientific Conference at KEMU

7 minutes ago
 Expansion of private educational institutions nati ..

Expansion of private educational institutions nationwide need of the time: Dr. A ..

46 minutes ago
 Four get death sentence, life jail in double murde ..

Four get death sentence, life jail in double murder case

46 minutes ago
 Applications invited for wheat production competit ..

Applications invited for wheat production competition

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World