UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Official Traveled To Syria For Talks With Damascus On Hostage Release - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:40 AM

Top US Official Traveled to Syria For Talks With Damascus On Hostage Release - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Top White House counterterrorism official Kash Patel recently went to Damascus to discuss the release of US hostages with the Syrian government, The Wall Street Journal reports citing Trump administration officials.

The exact date of the secret talks remains unknown, but Patel, a deputy assistant to US President Donald Trump, went to Syria earlier this year, marking the first time since 2010 that such a high-level US official has met with the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Patel was trying to secure the release of at least two Americans believed to be held hostage in Syria - Austin Tice, a former Marine and freelance journalist, and Majd Kamalmaz, a Syrian-American therapist.

In March, Trump said his administration was "working very hard with Syria" to get Austin Tice back to the US.

In August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Trump wrote to Assad in March to propose direct dialogue on the missing journalist.

Tice disappeared in Syria in August 2012. The US government has offered a $1 million reward for information that could help with Tice's release.

Related Topics

Syria White House Damascus Trump Austin March August Government Top Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel sign historic joint communique on ..

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 20 ..

7 hours ago

Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage underli ..

7 hours ago

UAE hosts 2nd Government Forum against Trafficking ..

7 hours ago

Net international reserves up 1.1 pct to AED353.15 ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.