Top US Republican Eyes Swift Passage Of Trump Priority Mega-bill
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The speaker of the US House said Sunday he was pushing an "aggressive" timeframe for getting a multi-trillion-dollar bill addressing immigration, tax cuts and more to Donald Trump's desk by April, within his first 100 days in office.
Speaker Mike Johnson and fellow congressional Republicans are eager to help the incoming president enact his campaign promises, including unprecedented border security spending, business deregulation, boosting energy production and raising the US debt ceiling.
But with a new razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives and similarly tight Senate margins, Democratic opposition could stymie the efforts.
Johnson said he has strategized with Trump about combining several priorities into one gigantic piece of legislation that could move through Congress under rules of so-called reconciliation.
Such a tool allows budget-related bills to clear the 100-member Senate with a simple majority, rather than a typical 60-vote threshold.
"We can put it all together, one big up-or-down vote, which can save the country, quite literally, because there are so many elements to it," Johnson told Fox news.
"That's why we're going to be so aggressive about getting this through in the first 100 days," he said.
Johnson said he aimed to have an initial House vote on the bill as early as April 3. He envisioned it then clearing the Senate and being signed into law by the month's end.
According to Johnson, the bill would include funding for securing the US-Mexico border and deporting undocumented immigrants.
Trump focused much of his 2024 presidential campaign on immigration and, after his victory in November, said he could use the military to deport millions of people.
"Members of Congress are getting to work on one powerful Bill that will bring our Country back, and make it greater than ever before," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Sunday evening.
Johnson also said the mega-bill would "restore American energy dominance," extend tax cuts enacted during Trump's first term and slash red tape "that has smothered our free market."
He also pledged to include a provision extending US borrowing authority.
The United States routinely runs up against a legal constraint on paying for bills already incurred, and Congress is called upon to either formally raise the so-called debt ceiling or suspend it.
A suspension of the debt limit reached by lawmakers in 2023 has since ended, and the country is expected to tackle the issue again this year, possibly by June.
During December budget negotiations in Congress, Trump insisted the debt ceiling be raised or even eliminated altogether, but he was unsuccessful.
Johnson on Fox defended the apparent paradox of wanting to increase the limit on government borrowing while boasting of seeking to reduce the deficit.
"We're the team that wants to cut spending," he said. "But you have to raise the debt limit on paper so that we don't frighten the bond markets and the world's economy."
Trump meanwhile called for even bigger tax cuts, including repeating a campaign pledge to end tax on tips.
"NO TAX ON TIPS. IT WILL ALL BE MADE UP WITH TARIFFS, AND MUCH MORE, FROM COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE U.S. FOR YEARS," he said on Truth Social.
Recent Stories
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
More Stories From World
-
Top US Republican eyes swift passage of Trump priority mega-bill44 seconds ago
-
'Emilia Perez,' 'The Brutalist' win at diverse Golden Globes51 seconds ago
-
Golden Globes gala kicks off with 'Emilia Perez' leading favorites10 minutes ago
-
Most Asian markets cautiously higher as traders eye Trump 2.010 minutes ago
-
Ranieri's Roma claim derby honours against Lazio10 minutes ago
-
Algerians campaign to save treasured songbird from hunters11 minutes ago
-
Lions take NFC top seed, Broncos and Bucs into NFL playoffs11 minutes ago
-
S Korea police seek to extend arrest deadline for impeached president11 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition seeks army backing, leader to meet Biden11 minutes ago
-
Broncos and Buccaneers grab remaining NFL playoff spots21 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition call for protests before Maduro inauguration31 minutes ago
-
Arrest deadline for impeached South Korean president enters final day31 minutes ago