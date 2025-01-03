Top US Republican fights for future in cliffhanger vote

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) US Republican leader Mike Johnson was set to face down critics Friday in a vote in Congress that could see him returned as one of the country's top statesmen -- or jettisoned to the back benches and political obscurity.

Having seized the gavel in a palace coup in 2023, the Louisiana conservative is vying for reelection as speaker of the House of Representatives and has President-elect Donald Trump's backing as the deeply divided Congress opens for the new term.

But Johnson is seen by hardliners on his own side as overly consensual and soft on spending cuts, and is hanging on by a thread as Washington's top lawmaker -- the congressional leader who presides over House business.

There will be intrigue until the last ballot is cast, with the 52-year-old attorney's ambitions up in flames if more than one member of the threadbare 219-215 Republican majority defects, assuming all members are present and voting.

It took 15 rounds of voting over four days to elect Kevin McCarthy to the speaker's podium at the start of the last Congress and he was ousted and replaced by Johnson 10 months later in a rebellion that paralyzed the body for weeks.

If there is no speaker by Monday, Congress will not be able to certify Trump's election victory and the Republican -- who only gets one more term, having served in the White House from 2017-21 -- will face delays in implementing his agenda.

But Johnson's fate rests with at least a dozen lawmakers on the Republican right who have chafed at his handling of major spending bills and are opposing him or withholding support, with one saying he is a firm "no."

Eleven Republicans voted to oust Johnson in May after he angered the Trumpist wing by bringing a massive Ukraine aid package to the floor.