Top US, Russian Brass Discuss Security Issues, Agree to Keep Open Lines of Communication

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov spoke on Thursday to address security-related matters and both agreed to keep open lines of communication, Joint Staff spokesman Col.

Dave Butler said.

"The military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open," Butler said in a statement.

Specific details of their conversation will be kept private, Butler added.