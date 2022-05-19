- Home
- World
- News
- Top US, Russian Brass Discuss Security Issues, Agree to Keep Open Lines of Communication
Top US, Russian Brass Discuss Security Issues, Agree To Keep Open Lines Of Communication
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 10:03 PM
US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov spoke on Thursday to address security-related matters and both agreed to keep open lines of communication, Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov spoke on Thursday to address security-related matters and both agreed to keep open lines of communication, Joint Staff spokesman Col.
Dave Butler said.
"The military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open," Butler said in a statement.
Specific details of their conversation will be kept private, Butler added.