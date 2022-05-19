UrduPoint.com

Top US, Russian Brass Discuss Security Issues, Agree To Keep Open Lines Of Communication

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Top US, Russian Brass Discuss Security Issues, Agree to Keep Open Lines of Communication

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov spoke on Thursday to address security-related matters and both agreed to keep open lines of communication, Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov spoke on Thursday to address security-related matters and both agreed to keep open lines of communication, Joint Staff spokesman Col.

Dave Butler said.

"The military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open," Butler said in a statement.

Specific details of their conversation will be kept private, Butler added.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Western Sanctions on Russia Not Causi ..

Blinken Says Western Sanctions on Russia Not Causing Global Food Insecurity

2 minutes ago
 US House Passes Bill to Crack Down on Oil, Gas Com ..

US House Passes Bill to Crack Down on Oil, Gas Companies for Price Gouging

2 minutes ago
 Italy's Oldani sprints to maiden win in Giro 12th ..

Italy's Oldani sprints to maiden win in Giro 12th stage, Lopez in pink

2 minutes ago
 SU, UAF agree to carry joint research projects

SU, UAF agree to carry joint research projects

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss JCPOA, Uk ..

Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss JCPOA, Ukraine - Russian Foreign Minist ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.