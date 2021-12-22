- Home
- Top US, Russian Generals Discuss Regional Security-Related Issues of Concern - Pentagon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:18 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Russia's chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov had a phone call on Wednesday to address regional security issues of concern, Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said.
"The military leaders discussed regional security-related issues of concern," Butler said.
"The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction. In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private," he added.