Top US Sanctions Enforcer Mandelker to Leave Trump Admin. for Private Sector - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker is leaving the Trump administration to seek employment in the private sector, US media reported on Wednesday.

Mandelker signaled over the summer her desire to return to the private sector, US Treasury Secretary Steven Manuchin told The Wall Street Journal.

The report gave no timetable, but indicated that Mandelker's departure was imminent.

Mandelker leads the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions against targeted foreign countries, terrorists, drug traffickers, weapons proliferators and other threats to the United States.