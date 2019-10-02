UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Sanctions Enforcer Mandelker To Leave Trump Admin. For Private Sector - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:54 PM

Top US Sanctions Enforcer Mandelker to Leave Trump Admin. for Private Sector - Reports

US Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker is leaving the Trump administration to seek employment in the private sector, US media reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker is leaving the Trump administration to seek employment in the private sector, US media reported on Wednesday.

Mandelker signaled over the summer her desire to return to the private sector, US Treasury Secretary Steven Manuchin told The Wall Street Journal.

The report gave no timetable, but indicated that Mandelker's departure was imminent.

Mandelker leads the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions against targeted foreign countries, terrorists, drug traffickers, weapons proliferators and other threats to the United States.

Related Topics

Trump United States Media Employment

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

24 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

41 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

56 minutes ago

Dutch companies keen to invest in Pakistan: Envoy

2 minutes ago

Earthquake rehabilitation activities to be made av ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority obstructs 5,000 litres adult ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.