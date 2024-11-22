Open Menu

Top US Securities Regulator To Exit, Clearing Way For Trump Pick

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Top US securities regulator to exit, clearing way for Trump pick

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The top US securities regulator, a skeptic towards cryptocurrency who was appointed by President Joe Biden, announced Thursday he will step down in January when Donald Trump takes office.

Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said he will resign on January 20, the same day Trump assumes the presidency. The move clears the way for the president-elect to pick Gensler's successor.

The news comes as bitcoin hit a fresh record, trading above $99,000 and nearing the symbolic $100,000 level.

Gensler's five-year term does not end until 2026, but agency chairs customarily step down when the party of presidential administration turns over. During the election campaign, Trump promised to fire him.

Gensler took office in April 2021 shortly after the so-called "meme stock" frenzy in January 2021 prompted massive volatility in GameStop and a handful of other stocks.

A former mergers and acquisitions partner at Goldman Sachs, Gensler led rulemaking proposals intended to improve efficiency in capital markets.

But his future in Washington looked precarious in light of the SEC's confrontational approach to cryptocurrency throughout the Biden years. Gensler referred to crypto as "the Wild West."

During the campaign, Trump drew heavy financial support from cryptocurrency backers, some of whom are also close to the Republican's close ally, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In the absence of clear regulations, Gensler took an aggressive stance toward digital currencies, treating them like traditional financial securities such as stocks and bonds.

The approach has prompted SEC lawsuits against major trading platforms including Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken, along with various smaller startups.

Legislation currently in Congress would shift oversight of cryptocurrency supervision to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, known for its lighter-touch approach to regulation.

Gensler thanked Biden and fellow commissioners, saying in a statement, "The SEC has met our mission and enforced the law without fear or favor."

But the SEC's announcement drew cheers from the crypto industry.

The Blockchain Association posted a waving hand emoji on X in response to Gensler's impending exit, while its CEO, Kristin Smith, noted the announcement came the same day as a favorable US court ruling in Texas for cryptocurrency.

The Texas ruling constitutes "a fitting turning point of the SEC's harassment campaign of the crypto industry, and the beginning of a new era," Smith said on X.

Smith warned Gensler against "sneak" last-minute enforcement and called for a "better-functioning" SEC that avoids overreach and is willing to work "with industry to find fit-for-purpose solutions."

Hailey Lennon, a partner at law firm Brown Rudnick who was formerly general counsel at Coinbase, said the SEC under Gensler "played gatekeeper and stalled innovation."

Citing Gensler's departing comments, she wrote on X that "saying the SEC has regulated without fear or favor is insane gaslighting."

Related Topics

Election Fire Exchange Washington Trump Bitcoin Same Gary Elon Musk SpaceX Cryptocurrency January April Congress Stocks Market From Industry Top Tesla Court

Recent Stories

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

4 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

9 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

10 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

10 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

10 hours ago
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

12 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

12 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

12 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

16 hours ago

More Stories From World