Top US Security Adviser, Austrian Chancellor Discuss Coordinating on China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz have spoken about China and the Western Balkans among other matters during a phone call on Wednesday, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Thursday.

"Mr. Sullivan expressed the Biden Administration's appreciation for the strong US-Austria relationship and commitment to restoring transatlantic ties," Horne said. "They also discussed coordination on shared foreign policy priorities, including the Western Balkans and China, as well as opportunities to protect religious freedom worldwide.

"

Sullivan and Kurz also agreed to work together on common global challenges, including climate change, economic recovery and counterterrorism, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts - members of the so-called Quad - the necessity to promote freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region. The Pentagon's "free and open" Indo-Pacific strategy calls for countering China in the region.