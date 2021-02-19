UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Security Adviser, Austrian Chancellor Discuss Coordinating On China - White House

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

Top US Security Adviser, Austrian Chancellor Discuss Coordinating on China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz have spoken about China and the Western Balkans among other matters during a phone call on Wednesday, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Thursday.

"Mr. Sullivan expressed the Biden Administration's appreciation for the strong US-Austria relationship and commitment to restoring transatlantic ties," Horne said. "They also discussed coordination on shared foreign policy priorities, including the Western Balkans and China, as well as opportunities to protect religious freedom worldwide.

"

Sullivan and Kurz also agreed to work together on common global challenges, including climate change, economic recovery and counterterrorism, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts - members of the so-called Quad - the necessity to promote freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region. The Pentagon's "free and open" Indo-Pacific strategy calls for countering China in the region.

Related Topics

India China Pentagon

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

41 minutes ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

2 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

2 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

2 hours ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

2 hours ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.