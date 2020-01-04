UrduPoint.com
Top US Security Officials Briefed Congressional Staffers On Soleimani Strike - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Senior US security and intelligence officials briefed staff members of the House and Senate Armed Services committees on the recent strike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Today, Ms.

Katie Wheelbarger, performing the duties of Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, along with senior representatives from the Department of State and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence briefed staff members from the House Armed Service Committee and Senate Armed Service Committee," the release said on Friday. "The briefing highlighted the recent decisive defensive actions taken to protect US personnel abroad, including the... elimination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) commander Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 2."

