Top US Spy Agency Establishing Center to Counter Foreign Influence Operations - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is working to establish a Federal government hub to combat foreign meddling, Politico reported on Monday.

The Foreign Malign Influence Center will integrate all relevant intelligence and provide assessments and warnings to policymakers, the report said, citing an ODNI statement.

The decision to create the hub comes after US intelligence agencies released a declassified report accusing Russia of attempting to sway the 2020 presidential election and impede Joe Biden's victory. Russia denies the allegations.

ODNI was directed to establish the new center covering malign influence activities by Russia, Iran, North Korea and China in a recent intelligence authorization bill.