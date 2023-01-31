UrduPoint.com

Top US Treasury Official Discusses Anti-Money Laundering Efforts During Oman Trip

Published January 31, 2023

Top US Treasury Official Discusses Anti-Money Laundering Efforts During Oman Trip

US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson traveled to Oman to discuss cooperation on countering illicit finance and other economic issues, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson traveled to Oman to discuss cooperation on countering illicit finance and other economic issues, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

The visit took place on January 29.

"Under Secretary Nelson met with government officials, including H.E.

Sheikh Khalifa al Harthy, Foreign Ministry Under Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs and H.E. Tahir bin Salim al Amir, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman, to discuss continued partnership on anti-money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) efforts," the statement read.

They also discussed investment opportunities and agreed on the importance of a risk-based approach to addressing illicit finance, the statement added.

