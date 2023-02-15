Top US, UAE diplomats discuss ties, Ukraine, earthquakes in Trkiye, Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed a range of issues Tuesday during a meeting at the State Department.

Spokesman Ned Price said the two diplomats discussed ways to further broaden and deepen the strong US-UAE partnership and cooperation.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed recent regional developments, such as the need for Israelis and Palestinians to urgently take steps to prevent further escalation of violence and restore calm," Price said in a statement.

Blinken and Al Nahyan also discussed the devastating earthquakes in T�rkiye and Syria and the humanitarian assistance provided by their two nations to those affected.

"The Secretary also reiterated the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine and expressed appreciation for the UAE's generous humanitarian aid contributions to the Ukrainian people," Price added.