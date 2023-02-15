UrduPoint.com

Top US, UAE Diplomats Discuss Ties, Ukraine, Earthquakes In Trkiye, Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Top US, UAE diplomats discuss ties, Ukraine, earthquakes in Trkiye, Syria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed a range of issues Tuesday during a meeting at the State Department

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed a range of issues Tuesday during a meeting at the State Department.

Spokesman Ned Price said the two diplomats discussed ways to further broaden and deepen the strong US-UAE partnership and cooperation.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed recent regional developments, such as the need for Israelis and Palestinians to urgently take steps to prevent further escalation of violence and restore calm," Price said in a statement.

Blinken and Al Nahyan also discussed the devastating earthquakes in T�rkiye and Syria and the humanitarian assistance provided by their two nations to those affected.

"The Secretary also reiterated the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine and expressed appreciation for the UAE's generous humanitarian aid contributions to the Ukrainian people," Price added.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine UAE Price United States United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

5 minutes ago
 vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great product ..

Vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great products and extraordinary services a ..

18 minutes ago
 Deputy Chief of Staff receives Omani Assistant Chi ..

Deputy Chief of Staff receives Omani Assistant Chief of Staff

20 minutes ago
 RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting auton ..

RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting autonomous delivery robots

35 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for ..

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for Foreign Affairs

35 minutes ago
 Decisions for improvement of KIHD to be made soon: ..

Decisions for improvement of KIHD to be made soon: Admin

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.