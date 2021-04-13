Top US, Ukraine Diplomats Expected to Meet in Brussels - Senior State Dept. Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are expected to hold a bilateral meeting in Brussels this week to discuss Russian troop movements, Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Acting Assistant Secretary, Philip Reeker, said on Monday.

"The [Ukrainian] foreign minister will be at NATO himself and the Secretary should have an opportunity to see him perhaps later in Brussels," Reeker said in a telephone briefing.