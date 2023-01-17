UrduPoint.com

Top US, Ukraine Generals Hold First In-Person Meeting In Poland, Discuss Ukraine -Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 10:58 PM

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley met with his Ukrainian counterpart Valerii Zaluzhnyi in Poland and discussed issues concerning the conflict in Ukraine, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said on Tuesday

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley met with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi today in Poland. This marks their first in-person meeting," Butler said in a press release.

The two military officials discussed the recent developments amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and exchanged assessments about the situation, Butler said.

Milley reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine, Butler added without providing any further details.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The countries of the so-called collective West have imposed a comprehensive sanctions regime against Russia and have supplied weapons and other aid to Ukraine in the amount of tens of billions of Dollars.

