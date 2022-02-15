Top US, Ukrainian Generals Exchange Assessments of Security Environment in E. Europe - JCS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Lt. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny to discuss security issues in Eastern Europe, Spokesperson Dave Butler said.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Lt. Gen.

Valery Zaluzhny today by telephone," Butler said in a press release on Monday. "The military leaders continued to exchange perspectives and assessments of the security environment in Eastern Europe."

The United States is accusing Russia of making plans to invade Ukraine this week, but Moscow has rejected those claims, stating it has no intention to invade any country while pointing to NATO's military activities near its borders.