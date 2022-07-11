Top Uzbek Diplomat Starts Two-Day Visit to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Uzbekistan's acting foreign minister, Vladimir Norov, will fly to Russia on Monday for a two-day official visit, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

"A delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov will visit the Russian Federation from July 11-12, 2022," a statement read.

Norov is scheduled to meet with Russian diplomats, lawmakers and government officials and attend a roundtable event that will bring together Russian experts, Uzbek expats and media.